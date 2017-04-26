Nissan set to expand Nismo performance range…

Nissan has announced the formation of a new unit tasked with expanding its Nismo road car business by making a “greater range of models available to customers in more markets”.

The new department forms part of Autech Japan, a Nissan group company. The Japanese automaker says its new department “will plan and develop more appealing products in a shorter time”, while also making use of talent from “other group companies”.

Nissan explains that it plans to expand its range of Nismo road cars to new segments, market them “more globally” and boost the line-up in existing markets. As it stands, sales of Nismo products stand at about 15 000 units a year, a figure the automaker hopes will markedly increase.

Nissan introduced the Nismo sub-brand to its mainstream model range back in 2013, with road cars introduced so far including the GT-R, Fairlady Z, Juke, Note, Sentra and Patrol.

“As a Nissan sub-brand, Nismo further builds upon the core values of Nissan cars,” said Takao Katagiri, president and CEO of both Autech Japan and Nissan Motorsports International.

“With the combined expertise of Nissan group companies, Nismo road cars will make customers enjoy Nissan cars more than ever.”