No RS4? This tuned Audi S4 Avant makes 313 kW…

ABT Sportsline spends its time extracting more oomph from the Volkswagen Group’s most popular products. And now it has turned its attention to the Audi S4 Avant.

The sleek wagon’s 3,0-litre TFSI V6 has been massaged from the standard 260 kW and 500 N.m to around 313 kW and 550 N.m.

The German tuner claims that this 20% hike in power – which is achieved with a spot of ECU tweaking – improves the 0-100 km/h time from 4,9 to 4,7 seconds, which puts its on par with the previous generation RS4.

Of course, a new RS4 is on the way from Ingolstadt, and is expected to be powered by the 2,9-litre V6 that debuted in the new Porsche Panamera. Rumours suggest that it will make around 335 kW and 600 N.m in the RS4.

Anyway, back to the tuned S4 Avant. As expected, ABT has also added a few fairly subtle styling updates, including a new front lip, an updated grille and fresh alloys wheels (19- or 20-inch).

The tuned S4 Avant is furthermore plastered with a handful of ABT badges, plated in black chrome, polished chrome or matte black.