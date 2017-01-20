No super-frugal BMW 520d EfficientDynamics for SA

BMW has released a few details about its new, ultra-frugal 520d EfficientDynamics Edition model, but unfortunately the fuel-sipper is not destined for South African roads.

The EfficientDynamics Edition derivative is part of the new 5 Series range and is powered by a 2,0-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine delivering 140 kW and 400 N.m, with the latter on tap between 1 750 and 2 500 r/min. The sedan accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 7,5 seconds.

But just how efficient is this new model? Well, the Munich-based brand claims a combined fuel consumption as low as 3,9 L/100 km, with corresponding CO2 emissions of just 102 g/kg. Optimistic, sure, but still impressive for a luxury sedan of this size.

In addition to what BMW calls “the optimised efficiency” of both the engine and the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, “enhanced aerodynamic characteristics” and reduced weight allow this version of the 520d to claim rock-bottom economy figures.

In addition, the BMW 520d EfficientDynamics Edition is equipped with the brand’s BluePerformance technology, which adds an SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection technology to the standard particulate filter, oxidation catalyst and NOX storage catalyst.

While this particular derivative won’t make it to SA (but the standard 520d will), we can expect a plug-in hybrid in the form of the BMW 530e iPerformance (with a system output of 185 kW) at some stage later this year.