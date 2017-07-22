No V8 on the cards for X-Class bakkie, says Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz has already emphasised that an AMG-fettled version of the new X-Class is not on the cards, but the question was again asked after the global reveal of the Stuttgart automaker’s double-cab bakkie.

Mercedes-Benz Vans chief Volker Mornhinweg told CarsGuide that the brand had no plans to offer an AMG-badged X-Class fitted with Affalterbach’s 4,0-litre bi-turbo V8, positioned above the 190 kW X350d.

“I think the car is quite impressive already when it comes to styling and so on. I think the product is not right for V8,” Mornhinweg said, according to the Australian publication.

Of course, Mercedes-AMG also drops 3,0-litre turbo-petrol V6 units into its cars. Does that leave the door open for a 43-badged X-Class?

Well, CarsGuide also chatted to Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia boss, Diane Tarr, who refused to rule out the possibility of an AMG variant being added to the range further down the line.

“We won’t be bringing in an AMG at this point in time, but naturally the headquarters colleagues are very aware of the AMG status and demand,” Tarr said.

“And for us, let’s bring our product into the market, let’s consider it, let’s get the customer feedback and certainly we will continue to have conversations with headquarters colleagues around an opportunity that may or may not arise.”

“Let’s not rule anything out. Let’s see how we go,” she said.

