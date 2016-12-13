No V8? ‘Wards 10 Best Engines’ for 2017 revealed…

The annual “Wards 10 Best Engines” list has beenÂ revealedÂ and, for the first time in some 23 years of testing, no V8 mills made the cut.

The 2017 list includes seven turbocharged engines and three hybrid options, but no naturally aspirated units and no V8s.

“Automakers see downsizing, turbocharging and electrification as key strategies for delivering no-compromise powertrains that also are fuel efficient, and this year’s list clearly affirms that strategy,” said WardsAuto senior content director, Drew Winter.

The American publication’s staffÂ evaluated 40 vehicles over a period of two months, with no vehicles bearingÂ a base price higher than $62 000 (around R850 000) considered.

Check out the ten winners belowâ€¦

3,0-litre turbocharged inline-six â€“ BMW M240i

1,5-litre four-cylinder/dual-motor EREV â€“ Chevrolet Volt

3,6-litre V6/dual-motor PHEV â€“ Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2,3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder â€“ Ford Focus RS

2,0-litre four-cylinder/dual-motor HEV â€“ Honda Accord Hybrid

1,4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder â€“ Hyundai Elantra Eco

3,0-litre turbocharged V6 â€“ Infiniti Q50

2,5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder â€“ Mazda CX-9

2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder â€“ Mercedes-Benz C300

2,0-litre turbocharged/supercharged four-cylinder â€“ Volvo V60 Polestar