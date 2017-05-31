Novitec beefs up the Ferrari 488 GTB

Novitec Rosso may have previously fettled a Ferrari 488 GTB but the German tuning house has now gone one step further by revealing this; the Novitec N-Largo, a 488 GTB with both a bump in power over the standard car and particularly dramatic aero kit.

In terms of performance, the Novitec N-Largo boasts the same 568 kW and 892 N.m of torque figure found in the first configuration affording it a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 2,8 seconds, with a top speed of 342 km/h.

The main focus of the N-Largo is that body kit, though. Made entirely of carbon fibre there’s a strong focus on both aerodynamic efficiency and cooling. The aggressive appearance is finished off with a set of three-piece 21-inch front- and 22-inch rear forged alloy NF6 NL wheels.

The N-Largo also makes the 488 GTB a significantly wider car, increasing this measurement by 138 mm to 2 090 mm overall.

Novitec has also added a set of sports springs which decreases the ride height by 35 mm. To overcome speed bumps, it has also been fitted with a hydraulic lift system which temporarily raises the front by 40 mm.

Fittingly, the N-Largo conversion will be available on the Spider as well, though only 11 examples of each body style will be offered.