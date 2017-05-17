Novitec (seriously) beefs up the Maserati Levante…

Novitec has traditionally focused on tuning supercars such as the Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Huracán. But now the German company has broadened its horizons to the SUV scene with this, the Maserati Levante Esteso.

The upgrade includes a rather striking body-kit as well as the obligatory bump in performance.

The widebody kit extends the width of the Levante to 2 090 mm and was apparently developed in a wind tunnel to ensure that the design reduces lift on the front axle. Novitec says the rear wing and diffuser are also designed to add aerodynamic stability.

The air suspension, meanwhile, has been modified to lower the ride height by 25 mm. The 22-inch Y-spoke alloys (each with a centre lock nut) are wrapped in 295/30 R22 front and 335/25 R22 rear tyres, while a carbon-fibre bonnet scoop adds to the Levante’s aggressive appearance.

Changes to the interior are less extensive, although certain parts of the cabin have been reupholstered in leather and Alcantara.

As for performance, both the turbocharged petrol and turbodiesel engines have been provided with a bump in power thanks to an ECU tune, which alters injection, boost pressure and ignition to provide more power and torque.

Thus, the top-of-the-range Levante S now produces 363 kW and 660 N.m of torque (an increase of 47 kW and 80 N.m), granting it a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration figure of 4,8 seconds with a top speed of 272 km/h. The turbodiesel model is tuned to a maximum of 237 kW and 680 N.m of torque, resulting in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 6,2 seconds.

The Levante Esteso can also be fitted with an active sound system for the exhaust, which Novitec says enhances the exhaust note when “Sport” mode is selected.