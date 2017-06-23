Now Ford SA recalls Figo, Ikon over new ‘fire risk’…

Ford Motor Company of SA has confirmed that it has issued a fresh recall for certain Figo and Ikon models over a new fire risk.

The local arm of the US automaker this week sent letters to customers impacted by the latest recall, which involves Figo models built between 13 January 2009 and 24 March 2012 and Ikon models produced between 9 August 2004 and 24 March 2012.

A total of 15 600 local vehicles (all petrol-powered and built in India) are impacted by the recall, which centres on a possible problem with a high-pressure power steering hose.

“A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment‚ and it may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust system components‚ creating the potential for smoke and‚ in extreme cases‚ fire,” Ford told us in a statement.

The recall action (involving the replacement of the hose in question) will be at no cost to the owner, but the letter did warn that the availability of courtesy vehicles could not be guaranteed.

“Ford is proactively recalling the vehicles to correct the issue and will be contacting customers to advise them of the recall and corrective action,” the automaker told us.

“Should customers have any concerns or queries we encourage them to contact their nearest dealer or Ford Customer Service directly at 0860 011 022 or CRC3@ford.com,” it added.

Interestingly, a similar recall also involving possible problems with the Figo’s power steering hose was conducted in India back in 2012. The automaker confirmed to us that this action had effectively been expanded to include models sold in South Africa.

In mid-January, Ford SA announced the recall of 4 556 1,6-litre EcoBoost Kuga units built between December 2012 and February 2014 over a separate fire risk. The company later expanded the recall to include certain Fiesta ST models.

