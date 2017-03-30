Now Ford South Africa recalls Fiesta ST for fire risk

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has announced the expansion of its Kuga recall to include the Fiesta ST, which also employs a 1,6-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Locally, the expanded recall for an under-bonnet fire risk includes approximately 1 078 Fiesta ST models produced between September 2012 and December 2014.

“In the affected vehicles, a lack of coolant circulation could cause an engine to overheat, resulting in a crack in the cylinder head. A cracked cylinder head can result in a pressurised oil leak. Oil that comes into contact with a hot engine surface increases the risk of a fire in the engine compartment,” the brand said in a statement.

Jeff Nemeth, outgoing president and CEO of Ford SA, added that “the safety of our customers is our top priority, and the expansion of the safety recall is being rolled out as a precautionary measure on the Fiesta ST”.

Ford says the recalled Fiesta ST models will receive “hardware and software upgrades, which include the fitment of a coolant level sensor with supporting hardware and software changes at no charge to the customer”.

The necessary parts are expected to be available by the fourth quarter of 2017, and customers will be informed when they should book their vehicle in for the repair, Ford said.

“Customers can continue to drive their vehicles, but should visit their Ford dealer if their vehicle exhibits a coolant leak, overheating or frequently needs coolant added. Customers should continue to check their vehicles coolant levels and can refer to their owner’s manual for instructions on how to check their coolant level and what to do if it is low,” the statement added.

The expansion of the local recall comes after Ford issued three new safety actions in North America, covering certain 2013-2015 Ford Escape, Ford Fiesta ST, Ford Fusion and Ford Transit Connect 1,6-litre vehicles.

“Ford is aware of 29 reports of fire associated with this issue in the United States and Canada. No injuries have been reported,” the US automaker said in a separate statement.

