Now Jeep shows off its new Wrangler’s interior…

At the start of the month, Jeep finally released the first official images of its new Wrangler. But the automaker limited the unveiling to the exterior of the vehicle. Now, however, Jeep has given us a glimpse inside the updated cabin.

The two latest press photographs show what Jeep bills as an interior design that combines “authentic styling, precision craftsmanship and high-quality materials”. The brand also promises “improved versatility and comfort for drivers and passengers”.

From the images of the new Wrangler Rubicon model, we can see that Jeep has added a central screen to the instrument cluster, updated the infotainment display and repositioned various restyled elements, from the air vents to pretty much all the switches. The grab-rail on the passenger side of the facia, however, remains in place, albeit with a slightly different look.

Jeep has emphasised that its new Wrangler will be offered with a “fold-down windshield for off-road purists, even more open-air freedom and dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations”.

Expect more information (and images) to be released at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of the month.