Oettinger-fettled VW Golf GTI and Golf R revealed!

Wörthersee 2017 is here and that means a flood of modified Volkswagen products. One of the better-known Golf-tuners, though, is Oettinger. And this year the Friedrichsdorf-based company has certainly not disappointed, revealing body kits and power upgrades for the facelifted Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R.

What Oettinger refers to as the “sharpened version of the GTI” features an aerodynamic package incorporating a front spoiler, front splitter, side-skirts, rear diffuser and a roof spoiler with “open racing flaps”. A 90 mm quad-tailpipe sports exhaust system is also part of the wind-tunnel-tested package.

And diesel performance fans needn’t fret, with Oettinger saying this aerodynamic package can also be applied to the Golf GTD.

So, what about the Oettinger Golf R? Well, this model’s body kit includes an adjustable front splitter, side-skirts and the same four-pipe exhaust exit. The front spoiler and rear diffuser, however, were specifically developed for the Golf R, while the roof spoiler boasts what Oettinger calls “newly developed R-wings”.

And if you need some extra oomph? Oettinger says those with “sporting ambitions” will be pleased to hear that they offer engine conversions for the Golf GTI up to 279 kW and for the Golf R up to a stonking 368 kW, incorporating everything from forged pistons and steel con-rods, gearbox upgrades (with strengthened DSG clutches apparently able to cope with up to 650 N.m) and high-performance brakes to coil-over suspension systems, alloy wheels and much more…