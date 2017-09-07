Official: Ford Ranger Raptor coming to SA

After several rumours, the wraps have finally come off the Ford Ranger Raptor double-cab super bakkie developed by Ford Performance. Along with this is also news that it is coming to South Africa… eventually.

Ford’s popular double-cab will now have a desert-racing inspired performance derivative much like its American cousin, the Ford F-150 Raptor. Despite being camouflaged in these images, its clear that this particular Ranger has a far more muscular appearance than the standard double cab and will sport an aggressive, head-turning appearance not that F-150 Raptor. It will have an appearance that Ford claims will be unique to the mid-size bakkie segment.

Beyond this short announcement, there are no further technical details but we do know that, although called a Ranger, the Raptor’s underpinnings will be significantly different to the standard double cab with a completely different suspension set-up. It’s not yet clear whether this is a highly modified Ranger platform, a shortened F-150 platform, or something completely new.

There have been spy pics taken in the USA of a Ranger Raptor prototype that was being tested and that vehicle had a multi-link coil-sprung rear suspension setup with a Watt’s linkage, rear disc brakes, and off-road specific BF Goodrich 285/70 R17 All-Terrain TA tyres.

Regarding powertrains, it is rumoured that two are being developed, although it’s not yet clear whether both will be offered in a single market. Reports out of Australia suggest that the Ranger Raptor will be offered with a version of the F-150 Raptor’s 331 kW 3,5-litre turbocharged petrol EcoBoost V6. But that the hottest Ranger is also being developed with an oil-burner, most likely taking the form of a higher-output version of the 3,2-litre five-pot already employed by the big bakkie.

The reports add that, regardless of engine, the Ranger Raptor will use a new ten-speed automatic transmission that the Blue Oval firm has co-developed with General Motors.

“Combining the Raptor’s advanced off-road capabilities with the versatility of the Ranger is a significant accomplishment for Ford’s world-class engineering and design teams,” said Jamal Hameedi, chief engineer, Ford Performance.

The Ford Ranger Raptor will be manufactured in Thailand and the date of its international launch in 2018 is yet to be confirmed. Before you get too excited though, it appears unlikely Ford will bring the super bakkie to the South African market before 2019…