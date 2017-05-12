Old vs. new: 1998 Corolla crashes into latest model

ANCAP, Australia and New Zealand’s independent vehicle safety authority, has revealed the results of its first car-to-car crash-test, featuring Toyota Corolla models from two different generations.

The evaluation pitted a 1998 Corolla against a current hatchback model (what we know as the Auris) and was conducted during the fourth United Nations’ Global Road Safety Week to highlight the important role safer vehicles play in improving road safety. It comes after similar tests from Latin NCAP and Euro NCAP.

“This test physically illustrates the benefits of newer, safer cars,” said James Goodwin, ANCAP chief executive officer.

“Safety is not a luxury and we want everyone to remain safe on the road, so consumers should look for the safest car they can afford and the safest car that suits their needs.”

The frontal offset test, which replicates a head-on crash, was conducted at 64km/h.

ANCAP reported that the older Corolla sustained “catastrophic structural failure”, with dummy readings showing an “extremely high risk” of serious head, chest and leg injury to the driver. It achieved a score of just 0,40 out of 16 points, or zero stars.

“In contrast, the current model performed very well with a five-star level of protection offered, scoring 12,93 out of 16 points,” said Goodwin.

Watch the car-to-car crash-test in the videos below…