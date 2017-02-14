Opel, PSA Group in ‘advanced’ merger talks – report

A new report suggests that Opel and the PSA Group are in “advanced discussions” about a possible merger.

Reuters reports that General Motors, which owns Opel, is currently holding talks with the French group, which runs the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands.

The report cites two separate sources “with knowledge of the matter”, saying that a deal could be announced “within days”.

PSA spokesperson Bertrand Blaise confirmed to Reuters that the French automaker was “in discussions with Opel to expand upon our existing projects”.

Later, the PSA Group released a statement saying that it regularly examines “additional expansion and cooperation possibilities” with its partners.

“PSA Group confirms that, together with General Motors, it is exploring numerous strategic initiatives aiming at improving its profitability and operational efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel,” the statement added.

“There can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached,” PSA Group said.

Interestingly, the recently revealed Opel Crossland X shares its platform with the Peugeot 2008, with the Citroën C3 Picasso’s upcoming replacement expected to run on the same underpinnings.