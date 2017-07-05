Opel rejigs Corsa range … and cuts prices (slightly)

Opel South Africa (which will have a new official distributor locally from January 2018) has revised its Corsa line-up, resulting in what it describes as “improved specifications” for some derivatives as well as marginal price drops across the range. Sadly, though, there is still no mention of an OPC-badged flagship.

The range has been pared back from five variants to four, with the entry-level Essentia model now featuring a 1,0-litre three-cylinder engine in 66 kW/170 N.m guise and mated to a six-speed manual (the outgoing base model had the full 85 kW output).

This revised model comes in at R200 600 and, with the radio/Bluetooth/USB/air conditioner optional package fitted, this figures rises to R210 600, which Opel SA says represents a cut of R4 000 on the final dealer floor price.

Next up are two Enjoy models; one in six-speed manual and the other in six-speed automatic form. As before, the manual is the 85 kW version of the turbo-triple, while the two-pedal version is equipped with the 66 kW/130 N.m 1,4-litre naturally aspirated four-pot.

Enjoy derivatives lose front foglamps and LED daytime running lights from their standard specification lists, but gain the IntelliLink infotainment system as well as tyre-pressure monitoring. Another notable change is the adoption of a single-piece rather than a 60/40 split rear seat. Pricing falls slightly from R234 800 to R234 300 for the manual and from R235 100 to R234 800 for the self-shifter. As we said, marginal.

The Cosmo derivative, meanwhile, has been scrapped altogether, leaving the Corsa Sport again sitting at the summit of the local range. This variant still employs a peppy 1,4-litre turbopetrol worth 110 kW/220 N.m, linked to a six-speed manual.

Inside, though, Opel says this model has “inherited the look and feel of the Cosmo”, gaining a chrome beltline and door handle accents. The Corsa Sport also now features “more voluminous seats” with fresh upholstery, a sunroof, tyre-pressure monitoring, park assist and side blind spot alert. The price falls slightly from R276 200 to R275 600.

As before, the Corsa range features a five-year/120 000 km warranty and a three-year/60 000 km service plan.

Pricing:

Opel Corsa 1,0T Essentia: R200 600

Opel Corsa 1,0T Enjoy: R234 300

Opel Corsa 1,4 Enjoy Auto: R234 800

Opel Corsa 1,4T Sport: R275 600