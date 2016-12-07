Opel reveals Insignia Grand Sport. Not destined for SA.

Since its release in 2009, the Opel Insignia has done respectably well in international markets with it selling roughly 900 000 units to date. With it being the flagship model of the Opel badge this new one, the Insignia Grand Sport, has some big shoes to fill.

The new model is slightly bigger than before, with a wheelbase increase of 92 mm, providing it with more interior space as well as a boot capacity of 490 dm3. The new design layout also helps it shave off 175 kg and provide it with a Cd of 0.26.

Interior trim also falls in line with the executive theme as it makes use of leather upholstery and black gloss finish trimmings. The new touchscreen MultiLink infotainment system is also included in the package.

Although engine options are yet to be detailed, they will all be turbocharged and mated to an eight-speed transmission. Certain models will also gain an all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring to sit upon a new five-link rear suspension.

Other features such as LED headlamps, various safety options (lane departure assist and adaptive cruise control) and a HUD for the driver are also mentioned.

Like the previous model, it is unlikely that the Insignia Grand Sport will be introduced to the South African market but it will be interesting to see if it can continue its success in a world now dominated by crossovers.