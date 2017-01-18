Opel reveals new Crossland X to replace Meriva MPV

Opel has whipped the covers off its new Crossland X, an SUV-styled crossover that will essentially replace the Meriva MPV.

The Crossland X will be positioned below the ever-so-slightly larger (and recently facelifted) Mokka X, and will do battle with the likes of the Renault Captur. The German automaker believes there is space for both the Crossland X and Mokka X in its range, seeing as the latter (with its larger wheels and higher ride height) is more “adventure focused”.

Opel says the front-wheel drive newcomer has a “firm family focus”, with a large cabin and “high degrees of practicality and flexibility”. Indeed, the rear seats boast a sliding function allowing them to be moved up to 150 mm fore and aft.

Measuring 4,21 metres long, the Crossland X is not only slightly shorter than the Mokka X, but also not quite as long as the Astra hatchback.

Interestingly, the Crossland X employs a platform shared with PSA Peugeot Citroën (and thus pilfers the Peugeot 2008’s underpinnings) and the upcoming Citroën C3 Picasso.

Opel says an “extensive” engine portfolio, comprising petrol and diesel engines mated to manual or automatic transmissions, will be available. Although engine details have yet to be confirmed, we expect the Crossland X to source its mills from Peugeot.

General Motors SA tells us that the Opel Crossland X is currently “under serious consideration” for South Africa.