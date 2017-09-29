Opel to switch to PSA Group platforms and engines

A new report out of Europe confirms that the majority of Opel products will switch to PSA Group platforms and engines over the next few years, which could bring Opel engine development to a halt.

“We will gradually start using PSA platforms and engines for the Opel model line-up,” PSA development chief Gilles Le Borgne said, according to Automobilwoche.

“This won’t happen overnight. It will take a few years,” Le Borgne added.

Although the news makes sense, considering that the PSA Group – which also owns Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles – completed its acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors back in March, Automotive News Europe points out that the move will likely impact “thousands of assembly workers and development engineers”.

The publication claims that the “withdrawal” of some Opel engines is set to start soon.

“All of our PSA engines to this point meet the legal requirements in all the markets where we do business. And we will ensure that this is also the case for Opel engines,” Le Borgne added.