Ouch! SA facing ‘another substantial’ fuel price hike

The Automobile Association says that South Africa is facing “yet another substantial fuel price rise”.

The AA made the remarks in a statement commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data issued by the Central Energy Fund.

“For the first time in a while, the rand has shown reasonable strength against the US dollar during one of our reporting periods,” the AA said.

“However, this is not enough to counter rampant increases in the international prices of fuels, which have risen by up to six percent in the past two weeks.”

According to the current data, SA is facing a month-end price hike of up to 35 cents a litre for petrol, 33 cents for diesel, and 29 cents for illuminating paraffin.

“Without the benefit of rand strength, the increase per litre would have been up to 50 cents in some cases,” the AA added.

“We are now seeing what we believe is the beginning of some rand weakness, and the current picture may deteriorate by month-end,” it warned.