Pagani teases Huayra Roadster with BC upgrades.

Pagani recently posted yet another Huayra Roadster teaser on its Facebook page, but this time added a bit more information.

In the post, the Italian manufacturer revealed that the upcoming roadster would enjoy the upgrades recently applied to the BC, with the teaser image’s caption reading: “We realised the Pagani Huayra BC was an incredible piece of engineering, so all this technology was built into the Pagani Huayra Roadster”.

Based on this, it’s safe to assume that the Huayra Roadster will employ the AMG-sourced, biturbo 6,0-litre V12, likely delivering 588 kW and 1 100 N.m of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

Seeing that the Huayra makes use of a carbon-fibre tub, the roadster’s weight will probably not be that different to the BC Coupe’s figure of 1 218 kg. Based on the teaser image above, it seems the gullwing doors have been replaced with conventional ones to make room for the removable roof.

Rumours suggest that just 100 units of the Huayra Roadster will be assembled, with each one likely to cost a lot more than the R35-million coupe. Pagani is expected to reveal this latest addition in Geneva this March.