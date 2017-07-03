Pajero Sport: Mitsubishi promises ‘competitive price’…

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has confirmed that the new Pajero Sport (which was revealed as long ago as August 2015) will finally be launched locally in September 2017, promising that it will be “competitively priced”.

The local arm of the Japanese automaker says the new Pajero Sport line-up in South Africa will consist of “high-specification” 4×2 and 4×4 derivatives, all featuring Mitsubishi’s new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine line-up has yet to be confirmed, but the automaker says it will include a “new-generation, high-performance turbodiesel” (a reference to the 133 kW/430 N.m 2,4-litre oil-burner already used in the Triton).

The new eight-cog transmission includes transfer gearing with low range for the four-wheel-drive derivative, which boasts the latest version of Mitsubishi’s so-called “Super-Select II-4 4WD” system.

“Mitsubishi is confident that the all-new Pajero Sport will fit in nicely with its existing product line-up and customer base, while luring new lifestyle customers with its sophisticated car-like driving dynamics, luxurious comfort and elegant style as well as its admirable off-road reputation,” said Nic Campbell, general manager at Mitsubishi Motors SA.

“Pricing and specification details will be released at the Pajero Sport’s launch in September, but for now we can reveal that it will be competitively priced within its segment,” he added.

For the record, the Triton-based Pajero Sport’s direct competitors in SA include the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, with the former’s eight-derivative range currently priced from R438 000 to R663 900 and the latter’s from R459 900 to R699 900.

Other possible rivals include the Chevrolet Trailblazer (with its five-variant line-up currently priced from R458 400 to R634 500) – which will exit the local market with the rest of the GM-backed brand’s portfolio at the end of the year – and the Land Rover Discovery Sport (nine models priced from R630 466 to R863 478).