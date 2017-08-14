Peugeot SA rejigs range, axes entry-level 208 variant

Now that Peugeot Citroën South Africa is no longer a wholly owned subsidiary of the PSA Group, we’re starting to notice some strategic changes, including some tinkering with the make-up of the local range.

In fact, the 208 line-up has been quietly rejigged, with the outgoing entry-level 1,0-litre Pop Art derivative (R174 900) suddenly disappearing from the official price list and the unchanged 1,2 Active (R224 900) stepping up as the new base model. The automatic version (R304 900) of the flagship GT-Line model has also been axed.

A mid-range 1,2 Allure variant (R239 900), meanwhile, has been added to the range, while the manual 1,2 GT-Line has had its price cut from R284 900 to R259 900.

The Active and Allure variants each employ a 1,2-litre turbo-triple worth 60 kW and 118 N.m, and mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The GT-Line model uses the same unit (and manual ‘box), but with peak outputs boosted to 81 kW and 205 N.m.

The 2008 line-up, meanwhile, now features a new range-topper in the form of the 2008 GT-Line+ auto, which comes in at R369 900. From what we understand, this newcomer is available on pre-order only. It’s a similar case with the Allure+ and GT-Line+ variants in the freshly launched 3008 range.

And the 308? Well, this model is also nowhere to be seen on the official price list, but the facelifted version is expected to touch down in South Africa at the start of October…

Pricing:

Peugeot 208 1,2 Active: R224 900

Peugeot 208 1,2 Allure: R239 900

Peugeot 208 1,2 GT-Line: R259 900