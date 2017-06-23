Peugeot SA vows to ‘dispel negative perceptions’…

There’s no getting away from the fact that the Peugeot brand has been struggling in South Africa for some time now.

In 2016, for instance, the local arm of the French automaker sold fewer than 1 000 vehicles across the country, according to Lightstone Auto. Citroën added 437 before the brand was pulled from the local market. And in the first five months of 2017? Well, Peugeot SA has managed to sell just 249 units.

But, earlier this month, Peugeot Citroën SA announced that Japan-based company VT Holdings had purchased a majority stake in its local operations, meaning that it is no longer a wholly owned subsidiary of the PSA Group.

This change also brings a new managing director, Francisco Gaie, who replaces Francis Harnie. And Gaie says he will be placing a firm emphasis on aftersales support, adding that he is “determined to dispel the negative perception regarding our parts pricing”.

“We realise how important parts pricing and availability are as an influencer of long-term ownership, particularly when it comes to vehicles coming out of warranty,” said Gaie.

“We are determined to dispel the negative perception regarding our parts pricing by continuing to work hard to prove that perception is not reality,” he added, citing the fact that the Peugeot 208 (easily the brand’s most popular vehicle locally) has consistently performed well in the annual Kinsey Report, which lists the new vehicles that boast the cheapest “parts baskets” in South Africa.

“Aftersales is a critical area for any brand in any market and we have focussed a tremendous amount of energy and resources on this aspect of our business,” he added.