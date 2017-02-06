Peugeot to start assembling 508 and 3008 in Kenya

Groupe PSA says it has signed an agreement to assemble Peugeot vehicles in Kenya from June 2017.

This follows last year’s news that Volkswagen would start assembly of the Polo Vivo in the city of Thika near Nairobi. Interestingly, Peugeot also recently announced that it would build a Peugeot-badged bakkie in Tunisia in mid-2018.

For the Kenyan project, Peugeot has teamed up with Urysia Limited, which holds the sole importer and distributor rights within the territory. A statement released by the automaker lists an annual volume target of “over 1 000 units”.

According to the statement, production will start with the Peugeot 508, which will be followed by the Peugeot 3008.

“Peugeot cars have always been renowned for resilience, durability and reliability. We are proud to welcome them back home,” Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta said.

Kenya assembled Peugeot vehicles for the French brand from 1974 to 2002.

“This investment in Kenya is part of the long term strategy of the PSA Group to increase its sales in Africa and the Middle East, with the aim to sell a million vehicles in 2025,” said Jean-Christophe Quémard, executive vice-president for Middle East & Africa for Groupe PSA.

“These local production capacities will serve the region’s markets and meet the expectations of our customers and the specific features of each country.”