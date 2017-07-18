Peugeot working on hotter 308 GTi to rival Golf R

Peugeot is reportedly working on a more powerful version of its 308 GTi, with its proposed peak output exceeding that of the all-wheel-drive Volkswagen Golf R.

Peugeot Sport technical manager Patrice Delannoy told motoring.com.au that the 308 GTi’s chassis was capable of handling “a lot more power”, adding that the French brand had already created a mule making more than 230 kW and 400 N.m from its 1,6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (the standard 308 GTi makes 200 kW and 330 N.m).

“It’s not so much the power the small turbo produces actually, but the torque. The car we have has more than 400 N.m and it’s fine … it’s perfectly manageable,” Delannoy told the Australian publication.

The facelifted Golf R, of course, makes 228 kW and 400 N.m in most markets, although SA-spec models are detuned to 213 kw and 380 N.m. In addition, VW’s hottest Golf features all-wheel drive (the Pug is front-wheel drive) and is available locally with a seven-speed DSG only.

Interestingly, Delannoy added that the standard 308 GTi’s suspension and brakes proved to be capable of coping with the higher outputs of the prototype’s engine.

As with the existing 308 GTi, however, Delannoy confirmed that the mule employs a six-speed manual transmission. However, he did add that the automaker’s Aisin-sourced automatic gearbox had “already been developed and adapted to work with the 308 GTi’s Torsen limited-slip differential”.