In our inaugural podcast episode, we talk the Porsche 911 GT2 RS’s Nurburgring laptime, the new Volvo XC40 crossover and Toyota and Mazda’s EV development partnership. We also give our impressions on the updated Ford Kuga, new Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster and the facelifted Nissan 370Z.

Give us some feedback! Let us know what you want to hear on future podcasts and on which podcast platforms you’d like to see CAR Talk…