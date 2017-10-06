PODCAST: CAR Talk Episode 2

In the second episode of CAR Talk, Steve Smith, Ian McLaren, Terence Steenkamp and Gareth Dean discuss VW SA’s new 2,0 TDI derivative of the facelifted Golf, the cost of EV and hybrid replacement batteries in SA, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV’s Nurburgring lap record and the 10 best-selling bakkies of September 2017. We also get behind the wheel of the Nissan Micra Active, Lexus LC 500 and Volvo V90 Cross Country.

