PODCAST: CAR Talk Episode 2

Volkswagen Golf
CAR Talk, Episode 2...
October 6th 2017

In the second episode of CAR Talk, Steve Smith, Ian McLaren, Terence Steenkamp and Gareth Dean discuss VW SA’s new 2,0 TDI derivative of the facelifted Golf, the cost of EV and hybrid replacement batteries in SA, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV’s Nurburgring lap record and the 10 best-selling bakkies of September 2017. We also get behind the wheel of the Nissan Micra Active, Lexus LC 500 and Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Give us some feedback! Let us know what you want to hear on future podcasts and on which podcast platforms you’d like to see CAR Talk…

