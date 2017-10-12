PODCAST: CAR Talk Episode 3

In the third episode of CAR Talk, featuring Nicol Louw, Sudhir Matai and Nikesh Kooverjee, we discuss local pricing for the BMW X3, Koenigsegg’s 0-400-0 km/h record, Toyota’s new GR HV Sports concept and Chrysler and Dodge leaving the SA market. We also get behind the wheel of the SA-bound Alfa Romeo Stelvio and recently launched Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

