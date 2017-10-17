Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 (SUV) to be fully electric

Following the official unveiling of the new Polestar 1 hybrid, the recently-formed performance subsidiary of Volvo Cars has announced its first fully electric vehicle will be available as a right-hand-drive “mid-sized” offering aimed at challenging the likes of the Tesla Model 3.

Dubbed Polestar 2, it is said to be the first of five possible Polestar/Volvo-branded vehicles to be launched between 2019 and 2021. Polestar chief operating officer, Jonathan Goodman, stated at the launch of the Polestar 1 that the Polestar 2 will be ready for mid-2019 production.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the production of the Polestar 3 is nearing the final stages of design. The automaker has also disclosed that the Polestar 3 will be a large SUV-styled, battery-powered electric offering.

Polestar looks set to market the Polestar 3 in between the 1 and 2 in terms of production volume and pricing. Reports also suggest the 3 (in left- and right-hand drive) is expected to make production in 2021

The news that the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 are set to be fully-electric signals a watershed moment for Volvo Cars as the Geely-owned Swedish manufacturer sets its sights on being fully-electrific beyond 2019.