Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabs Nürburgring lap record!

Yes, the rumours were true. Porsche says its 911 GT2 RS has indeed set a new production car lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, lapping the famous circuit in just 6 minutes and 47,3 seconds.

That, of course, makes the Porsche 911 GT2 RS faster than the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, which managed the feat in 6:52 earlier this year to snatch the unofficial title (the all-electric Nio EP9 did it in 6:45,9 back in May, but it is a true production car?).

Running on Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres, the 911 GT2 RS started its record lap at 7:11 pm on September 20, achieving an average speed of 184,11 km/h across the 20,6 km circuit. The man behind the wheel? Lars Kern, a Porsche test driver by trade.

The record time even surprised Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice president for motorsport and GT cars at Porsche.

“At the start of the development process, we set ourselves a lap time target for the GT2 RS of less than 7 minutes and 5 seconds. The credit for beating this target by 17,7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance,” said Walliser.

The GT2 RS employs a 3,8-litre twin-turbo flat-six that sends a whopping 515 kW and 750 N.m to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to the Stuttgart-based automaker, the GT2 RS – which weighs in at 1 470 kg with a full tank – tops out at 340 km/h after sprinting to 100 km/h in a mere 2,8 seconds and 200 km/h in just 8,3 seconds.

For the record, the Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar’s best at the Green Hell was 6:57.

Watch the record lap from aboard the 911 GT2 RS below…