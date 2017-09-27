Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabs Nürburgring lap record!

Porsche 911 GT2 RS
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS tackles the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
September 27th 2017Ryan Bubear

Yes, the rumours were true. Porsche says its 911 GT2 RS has indeed set a new production car lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, lapping the famous circuit in just 6 minutes and 47,3 seconds.

That, of course, makes the Porsche 911 GT2 RS faster than the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, which managed the feat in 6:52 earlier this year to snatch the unofficial title (the all-electric Nio EP9 did it in 6:45,9 back in May, but it is a true production car?).

Running on Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres, the 911 GT2 RS started its record lap at 7:11 pm on September 20, achieving an average speed of 184,11 km/h across the 20,6 km circuit. The man behind the wheel? Lars Kern, a Porsche test driver by trade.

The record time even surprised Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice president for motorsport and GT cars at Porsche.

“At the start of the development process, we set ourselves a lap time target for the GT2 RS of less than 7 minutes and 5 seconds. The credit for beating this target by 17,7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance,” said Walliser.

The GT2 RS employs a 3,8-litre twin-turbo flat-six that sends a whopping 515 kW and 750 N.m to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to the Stuttgart-based automaker, the GT2 RS – which weighs in at 1 470 kg with a full tank – tops out at 340 km/h after sprinting to 100 km/h in a mere 2,8 seconds and 200 km/h in just 8,3 seconds.

For the record, the Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar’s best at the Green Hell was 6:57.

Watch the record lap from aboard the 911 GT2 RS below…

