Porsche Cayenne tows Airbus A380. Breaks world record

The Porsche Cayenne is no slouch of an SUV and this rather impressive feat further confirms that idea. While using a Cayenne Diesel S, Porsche GB technician Richard Payne was able to tow a 285 ton Air France Airbus A380 over 42 metres at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

With 287 kW and 850 N.m of torque on tap, the Porsche Cayenne Diesel S was able to break the Guinness World Record for heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car, thus besting the slightly modified Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI’s record of 155 tons over 150 metres in 2010.

Following this, the same record attempt was repeated by the Nurburgring lap time record-holding Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with its 419 kW and 800 N.m of torque twin-turbo 4,8-litre V8.

“What the Cayenne did today was remarkable – we drove the car here from London – and I plan to drive it home again, having towed an A380 in between.” Payne expressed after having completed the record-breaking experiment.