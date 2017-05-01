Porsche Cayenne tows Airbus A380. Breaks world record

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Porsche Cayenne Tows A380
This Cayenne had no problems towing the 285-ton Airbus.
May 1st 2017Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

The Porsche Cayenne is no slouch of an SUV and this rather impressive feat further confirms that idea. While using a Cayenne Diesel S, Porsche GB technician Richard Payne was able to tow a 285 ton Air France Airbus A380 over 42 metres at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

With 287 kW and 850 N.m of torque on tap, the Porsche Cayenne Diesel S was able to break the Guinness World Record for heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car, thus besting the slightly modified Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI’s record of 155 tons over 150 metres in 2010.

Following this, the same record attempt was repeated by the Nurburgring lap time record-holding Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with its 419 kW and 800 N.m of torque twin-turbo 4,8-litre V8.

“What the Cayenne did today was remarkable – we drove the car here from London – and I plan to drive it home again, having towed an A380 in between.” Payne expressed after having completed the record-breaking experiment.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / /

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne 2015
July 31st 2014

With the second generation Porsche Cayenne SUV halfway into its life cycle, Porsche has just lifted the wraps off the refreshed version – which incorporates slightly revised styling, increased fuel ...

Read More

Porsche Cayenne Facelift spotted

Porsche Cayenne facelift spotted testing
January 9th 2014CAR magazine

No sooner had Porsche launched its all-new Macan did the firm set to work on the facelifted Cayenne. This larger SUV in the stable, which was introduced in 2011, is ready for its mid-life facelift tha...

Read More

Porsche Cayenne S Diesel

Porsche Cayenne S Diesel front view
November 16th 2013

20-inch Turbo wheels are optional; low-profile tyres don’t affect the ride too much.THE launch of the original Cayenne was controversial because many questioned Porsche’s decision to build an SUV....

Read More