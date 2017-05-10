Porsche confirm no GT3 variant for Macan and Cayenne

Both the Porsche 911 and previous Cayman/Boxster have been given various GT variants throughout the years to fulfil respective homologation standards needed for racing, or to just celebrate Porsche’s on-track achievements. Badges such as GT2, GT3 and GT4 sprinkled among the two-door series of vehicles are among these monikers.

However, the spiciness won’t extend to all the German carmaker’s ranges. In a recent interview with Car and Driver, Andreas Preuninger, Porsche’s head of road-car development on the GT programme, has stated that there will never be such a derivative for Porsche’s SUVs (and, perhaps, not even for the Panamera).

“A customer buying a GT3 knows there’s a derivative that’s on track every other weekend in a different race series,” he told the American publication.

Even though offering a track-focused SUV for sale could prove financially lucrative for the brand, it doesn’t fit in with Porsche’s GT philosophy of these vehicles having a connection to race vehicles. Preuninger, who owns a Cayenne Turbo himself, says that a GT model of that large SUV would be possible only if it was entered in a major racing series, which seems unlikely considering the compromised dynamics and centre of gravity inherent to such a large, heavy SUV.

We’d suggest simply being content with the fact that your Cayenne Turbo S develops 419 kW and scoots to 100 km/h in a mere 4,1 seconds, GT-badge or not…