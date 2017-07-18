Porsche considering ditching diesel, admits CEO

Porsche’s CEO has revealed that the sportscar-maker’s current generation of diesel engines may well be its last.

According to Automotive News, CEO Oliver Blume admitted that the brand was considering ditching diesel.

“Of course we are looking into this issue,” Blume told the publication, before emphasising that “we have not made a decision on it”.

He added that a verdict on diesel would be made by the end of the decade.

Along with the rest of the Volkswagen Group, Porsche is betting big on electric vehicles – a change in strategy seemingly sparked by the diesel emissions scandal – with its first all-electric vehicle (a production version of the Mission E concept) due in the next couple of years.