Porsche considering ditching diesel, admits CEO

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Porsche Mission E
Porsche is set to put its Mission E concept into production. And this new electric strategy may well prove the end of diesel-powered models from the automaker.
July 18th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

Porsche’s CEO has revealed that the sportscar-maker’s current generation of diesel engines may well be its last.

According to Automotive News, CEO Oliver Blume admitted that the brand was considering ditching diesel.

“Of course we are looking into this issue,” Blume told the publication, before emphasising that “we have not made a decision on it”.

He added that a verdict on diesel would be made by the end of the decade.

Along with the rest of the Volkswagen Group, Porsche is betting big on electric vehicles – a change in strategy seemingly sparked by the diesel emissions scandal – with its first all-electric vehicle (a production version of the Mission E concept) due in the next couple of years.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: /

  • C4d3ll

    Blame it on the Ecogeeks and Bunny huggers. The EU emission regulations would never have been met without some lab test trickery.
    As soon as any of the lab tested vehicles be put through real world condition testing, they will fail.
    The EU need to carefully think this through. Having Car manufacturers ditch diesel whilst oil reserves are not confirmed to be infinite, not to mention the CO2 released in electricity production.
    Solution? Keep diesel, combine electricity and go bio-ethanol. Oh, and plant more trees.