Porsche details new performance kit for 911 range

Porsche has announced the availability of a new performance kit for the 911 S range, bumping up the power for a number of 911 models (Carrera S, 4S and Targa 4S).

The power increase for these models comes in at 22 kW, which interestingly puts it in line with the newly launched GTS’s output of 331 kW. This is achieved through a set of larger turbochargers, dynamic engine bearings and a sports exhaust (the latter with two central tailpipes in a unique design). Modified brake cooling is also included.

The Sport Chrono package is standard, and includes a lap timer functionality. All new models will also be available with the Porsche Connect Plus infotainment system.

Some new exterior paint colours have also been added to the 911 and 718 ranges.

Local pricing for this performance kit has not yet been released, but pricing in Germany starts at €10 139 (about R140 000).