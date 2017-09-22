Porsche driver nabbed speeding at 256 km/h on N4…

The driver of a 981-generation Porsche Cayman S was this week arrested in Mpumalanga after reportedly being caught speeding at 256 km/h on the N4.

The man behind the wheel of the German sports car was nabbed near Alkmaar, according to the Lowvelder.

Zandile Mandlazi, from the department of community safety, security and liaison, told the publication that the driver was taken into custody and was set to appear in the Nelspruit District Court soon.

“He was exceeding the speed limit of 120 km/h by 136 km/h,” Mandlazi said.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old man was caught doing 241 km/h in a BMW 330i on the N4 east of Pretoria. Back in April, a Jaguar F-Type driver was caught travelling at 231 km/h on the N4, also near Alkmaar.