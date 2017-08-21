Porsche drops images of next-gen Cayenne testing

Porsche has released a handful of images showing the new, third-generation Cayenne undergoing testing at various locations around the world.

The German brand says the new version of its SUV has undergone “a complex and challenging series of examinations” in conditions ranging from -45°C to 50°C, with the prototypes and pre-series vehicles completing a total of about 4,4 million test kilometres.

Due to be fully revealed on August 29, Porsche says the “drive, chassis, display and control concepts” of the new Cayenne have been redesigned to “further increase the spread between sportiness and comfort”.

The new Cayenne will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which is already employed by the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, and is set to underpin the next-generation VW Touareg and upcoming Lamborghini Urus, too.

“The main objective of the extensive testing process is to achieve a perfect balance between the many components, some of which were developed especially for the Cayenne,” Porsche said.

Porsche revealed that prototypes of the new Cayenne were tested at the Hockenheimring, Nürburgring-Nordschleife and the 12,6-km high-speed track at Nardò, Italy.

Materials, sensors and electronics had to prove their durability in wide-ranging climatic conditions, from the sand dunes of Dubai to the ice and snow of Alaska. Other noteworthy testing spots included stop-start traffic in various Chinese cities, master test tracks in Sweden, Finland and Spain, and off- and on-road testing in South Africa, Japan and New Zealand.