Porsche expands 911 range with new GTS models

The GTS badge is one to which Porsche fans are well accustomed. And now it will also be applied to the recently facelifted 911.

Five GTS variants will eventually be available (including coupe, cabriolet and targa body styles), all featuring more power and some visual enhancements.

The newly developed 3,0-litre flat-six boxer engine in the GTS derivatives will deliver 331 kW and 550 N.m of torque. This translates to a 15 kW increase in power over the previous GTS model, which made use of a naturally aspirated engine.

The engine comes standard with a seven-speed manual gearbox or the optional PDK transmission.

The end result of this is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,6 seconds for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe (with the PDK and Sport Chrono package fitted). All models will be able to soar above the 300 km/h mark, with the rear-wheel-drive manual coupe topping the list at 312 km/h.

To keep the GTS planted around corners, it has been fitted with a sport chassis, lowing its ride height by 10 mm. Together with this, an active suspension management system is fitted as standard.

Visual additions include a redesigned front apron and spoiler, a raised rear spoiler and various black gloss detailing around the exterior. Passengers will be greeted by a set of electrically adjustable Alcantara sport seats with plenty of black aluminium trim.