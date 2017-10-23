Porsche for the purists: new 911 Carrera T revealed…

Porsche has unveiled its new 911 Carrera T, a pared-back derivative that the automaker says revives the “puristic concept” behind the 911 T of 1968.

Yes, driving fans, that means the new 911 Carrera T is all about reduced weight, shorter transmission ratios (for its manual gearbox) and rear-wheel drive, complete with mechanical rear differential lock.

The 3,0-litre, twin-turbo flat-six makes the same 272 kW and 450 N.m as it does in the standard 911 Carrera coupé, but Porsche claims an improvement in the new model’s power-to-weight ratio results in “enhanced performance and more agile driving dynamics”.

Thanks to its shorter rear axle ratio and mechanical differential lock, the 911 Carrera T can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 4,5 seconds (one-tenth quicker than the basic model), before reaching 200 km/h in 15,1 seconds. If you absolutely must have a self-shifter, Porsche will allow you to specify a PDK as an option, which cuts the 911 Carrera T’s claimed 0-100 km/h time to 4,2 seconds.

So, what does that “T” represent? Well, the Stuttgart-based brand says the single letter stands for “Touring”, with this fresh variant boasting standard items such as a 20 mm lower sports chassis, the weight-optimised Sport Chrono Package, a shortened shift lever (with red shift pattern) and Sport-Tex centres for the black (four-way adjustable) electric sports seats. The option of full bucket seats is also offered, while the leather-trimmed GT sports steering wheel comes standard. Rear-axle steering, which it should be noted is not available for the standard 911 Carrera, will be offered as an option for the 911 Carrera T.

Porsche says the new model, with an unladen weight of 1 425 kg, is some 20 kg lighter than a 911 Carrera “with comparable equipment”, thanks to the rear window and rear side windows being made from lightweight glass and the door trims featuring loops rather than proper door-handles.

The amount of sound absorption materials used, too, has been largely reduced. Interestingly, Porsche has also binned the rear seats and the Porsche Communication Management system, although both can be re-specified at no additional cost.

So, how will you be able to spot a 911 Carrera T out on the road? Well, you’ll have to look out for the special front spoiler lip as well as the grey metallic finish on the side-mirrors. It also features 20-inch Carrera S wheels in Titan Grey, along with “911 Carrera T” decals along the flanks.

From the rear, you’ll immediately notice the slats in the rear lid grille, as well as the “911 Carrera T” model designation (again in grey) and the standard sports exhaust system, the latter with its tailpipes centrally mounted and finished in black.

Priced from R1 536 000, the 911 Carrera T is already available for order in South Africa, with the first units expected to arrive locally at the end of February 2018.