Porsche planning a mass-produced ‘purist’ 911

Dubbed the purists 911, the 911 R with its manual gearbox, lightweight construction and mechanical rear differential was frustratingly only produced in limited numbers, and boasted a rather large price-tag.

In a recent interview with Autocar, Porsche R&D boss Michael Steiner expressed Porsche’s desire to produce a similarly focussed 911 model, this time with no limit on its production run.

Steiner expressed an opinion that there is a need for a 911 model which is “fun on the road, and not just on the track,” and that the 911 R brand had taught Porsche some important lessons.”… there are more and more customers who enjoy pure, fun-to-drive sports cars.”

While we know this model is on the cards, it’s not yet clear whether it will be introduced in this generation or the next. In the meantime, however if you’re looking for a 911 that’s fit for the purist there’s always the new 911 GT3.