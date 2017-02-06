Porsche prices ‘Platinum Edition’ Cayenne S models…

Porsche South Africa has released pricing for the new Platinum Edition versions of the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel.

The former comes in at R1 171 000, while the oil-burning “S” is priced from R1 362 000. The two newcomers serve to expand the local Platinum Edition range, which already includes the standard Cayenne, Cayenne Diesel and Cayenne S e-hybrid.

Platinum Edition models feature extra standard equipment, such as 21-inch Sport Edition wheels (with a satin finish), eight-way leather sports seats (with Alcantara centres) swiped from the Cayenne GTS and a “variety of comfort features”.

In addition to the standard exterior colours of black and white, four optional metallic paint finishes are also available: Jet Black, Mahogany, Carrara White and Rhodium Silver. The exterior package includes subtle trim in high-gloss black, tinted privacy glass at the rear and wheel arch extensions in body colour.

Other standard features on Platinum Edition models include bi-Xenon headlamps, front and rear park assist and automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors.

Inside, “Platinum Edition” lettering is added to the front door entry guards, while all outer headrests bear a Porsche crest and the front seats feature a heating functionality.

Mechanically, though, Platinum Edition models are unchanged. The 3,6-litre six-cylinder bi-turbo engine in the Cayenne S still makes 309 kW, while the V8 engine with twin turbocharging in the Cayenne S Diesel is still worth 283 kW.

Pricing:

Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition: R1 171 000

Porsche Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition: R1 362 000