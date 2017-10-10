Porsche reveals new 911 GTS ‘British Legends’ models

With a total of 19 wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Porsche is the most successful team to participate in the prestigious endurance race. To celebrate this, the German automaker has created three special-edition 911 GTS British Legends models, each paying homage a British driver (and his car) who played an important role in delivering the achievements.

Specified by the drivers who each secured historic wins for the factory Porsche team – Richard Attwood, Derek Bell MBE and Nick Tandy – the cars were developed by Porsche’s UK arm in conjunction with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Germany.

Each of the special editions is decked out in a livery that matches that of the respective driver’s winning car, while also bearing the relevant racing number. The door sills furthermore boast a Union Jack along with “British Legends Edition” branding.

All three come standard with items such as rear-axle steering, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Adaptive Sports seats Plus.

Powering each of the 911 GTS British Legends models is the Stuttgart-based brand’s familiar 3,0-litre flat-six engine, which delivers 331 kW and 550 N.m of torque to all four wheels.

Seemingly exclusive to the United Kingdom, the Guards Red model costs £122 376 (about R2 220 000), while the Sapphire Blue and Carrera White derivatives will each set you back £123 210 (around R2 233 000). Included in this is a bespoke driving experience at the Porsche Experience Centre at Silverstone to help owners develop their skills behind the wheel and get more comfortable with their new 911s.