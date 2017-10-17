Posaidon reveals its crazy G63 RS 850

Mercedes-Benz’s Gleandewagen is a very popular platform for many aftermarket tuners. Posaidon’s latest creation; the G63 RS 850, a rendition of the G63 AMG, does exactly the same thing as everyone else but it boasts some seriously impressive performance figures.

Visually this G63 RS 850 has been given a very bold appearance mostly thanks to that ‘solarbeam’ yellow and gloss black colour scheme. It also gets a set of 22-inch alloy wheels to provide a more purposeful stance.

The cabin gets a similar treatment with its black leather and yellow contrast stitching upholstery and carbon fibre trimmings but as mentioned before, the most outstanding attributes are skin deep.

The G63 RS 850 packs an impressive punch if the claimed performance figures are anything to go by. This uses AMG’s M157 twin-turbo 5,5-litre V8 with an upgraded intake and intercooling system, in-house turbochargers and a stainless steel sport exhaust system with sound damper control and free-flow sport.

Together with a remapped ECU the high powered SUV now pushes 634 kW and 1 350 N.m of torque to all four wheels through the 7G-Tronic torque converter. This results in a 0-100 km/h time of 3,6 seconds with an understandably limited top speed of 285 km/h.

If you’re worried about this power getting you in trouble with the law, Posaidon is offering a speed camera update which integrates into the Mercedes-Benz Comand online system.

Stopping and handling performance are provided by the 420 mm six-piston front- and 360 mm four-piston rear carbon ceramic brake system derived from an AMG S63 and a set of 285/40 R22 Continental ContiSportContact rubbers.