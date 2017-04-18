Pre-facelift Volkswagen Golf 7 gets bold makeover

Just bought a pre-facelift Volkswagen Golf 7 but scared it will look dated next to the recently refreshed model? Well, ABT Sportsline says it has the answer.

The German tuner has revealed a new “aerodynamics package” for the seventh-generation Golf, comprising a front spoiler, chunky side skirts, a distinctive rear skirt and an ABT four-pipe rear muffler. The price for this kit? Some €1 990 (about R28 000)…

Of course, ABT Sportsline also offers all manner of under-bonnet upgrades, including a kit to take the pre-facelift GTD to 154 kW, the GTI to 232 kW and the Golf R to 294 kW (they’ve even tuned a Clubsport S).

The tuner has also put together a nifty configurator allowing Golf fans to spec their ideal model…