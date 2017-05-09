Pricing! Eight-model Fiat Tipo range headed to SA…

Fiat South Africa is preparing to launch the new Tipo – in both sedan and hatchback body styles – in South Africa, and we’ve learned pricing for the local, eight-strong range.

Essentially serving to replace the Bravo hatchback and Linea sedan locally, the Tipo was unveiled as long ago as 2015 (we drove it a year ago in Italy). In terms of size, one would expect the Turkey-built Tipo to compete with the likes of the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf/Jetta. The sedan will also have the Toyota Corolla and Corolla Quest squarely in its sights.

Pricing for the sedan starts at R229 900, while the hatchback range kicks off some R20 000 higher. Three trim levels – Pop, Easy and Lounge – will be offered, along with three powertrains.

Base models will be powered by a naturally aspirated 1,4-litre petrol engine worth 70 kW and 127 N.m, while the range-toppers will employ a 1,6-litre petrol mill (81 kW/152 N.m) mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic. In addition, the hatchback will be offered with a 70 kW/200 N.m 1,3-litre turbodiesel engine married to a five-speed manual.

We should learn more about the specification levels of the range once the Tipo officially launches in South Africa in mid-May.

Pricing:

Fiat Tipo 1,4 Petrol Pop Sedan: R229 900

Fiat Tipo 1,4 Petrol Easy Sedan: R249 900

Fiat Tipo 1,3 Diesel Easy Sedan: R274 900

Fiat Tipo 1,6 Petrol Easy Auto Sedan: R274 900

Fiat Tipo 1,4 Petrol Pop Hatch: R249 900

Fiat Tipo 1,4 Petrol Easy Hatch: R269 900

Fiat Tipo 1,4 Petrol Lounge Hatch: R289 900

Fiat Tipo 1,6 Petrol Easy Auto Hatch: R294 900