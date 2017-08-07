Pricing for new Audi RS3 Sportback announced…

Last month, CARmag.co.za broke the news that the new Audi RS3 sedan had quietly arrived in South Africa, revealing pricing for the compact super-saloon. And now the RS3 Sportback – which has the Mercedes-AMG A45 (R773 914) squarely in its sights – has been confirmed for local introduction, too.

While the sedan is already available at local dealers for the princely sum of R925 500, Audi says the RS3 Sportback will follow only in November. The price for the latest version of Audi’s hyper-hatchback? Some R895 500, or a saving of R30 000 over the three-box RS3.

As with the sedan, the five-door RS3 Sportback is powered by a 2,5-litre TFSI engine worth a stonking 294 kW (up 24 kW) and 480 N.m. The claimed 0-100 km/h time comes in at 4,1 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h (although Audi will lift it to 280 km/h as an option).

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Audi’s trademark quattro permanent all-wheel drive are standard fare, along with 19-inch alloys, cruise control, Nappa leather trim and sports suspension. A five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan is also included in the price.

