Pricing! Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet hits SA…

Back in March, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new E-Class Cabriolet, which joined the sedan and coupé (plus the estate in some markets) in the Stuttgart-based automaker’s line-up. And now this soft-top has officially landed in South Africa.

The local range comprises three derivatives – the E220d, E300 and E400 4Matic – all using the brand’s nine-speed automatic transmission.

The E220d makes use of a 2,0-litre turbodiesel sending 143 kW and 400 N.m to the rear wheels. The claimed sprint to three figures takes 7,7 seconds, with Mercedes saying this model sips at 4,9 L/100 km.

The likewise rear-wheel-drive E300 employs a 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol mill worth 180 kW and 370 N.m. The 0-100 km/h dash takes a claimed 6,6 seconds, while claimed economy comes in at 7,2 L/100 km.

The flagship E400 4Matic, meanwhile, boasts a 3,0-litre turbocharged V6 sending 245 kW and 480 N.m to all four corners, translating to a claimed 5,5-second blast to 100 km/h. Mercedes says the six-cylinder will use an average of 8,6 L/100 km.

The multi-layered fabric soft-top is available in dark brown, dark blue, dark red or black. It can be fully opened and closed in 20 seconds when travelling at a speed of up to 50 km/h.

With the roof open, the soft-top is stored in the boot, with a retractable cover separating it from the remaining luggage space. Boot capacity comes in at 385 litres with the roof in place and 310 litres with the roof down.

Pricing:

Mercedes-Benz E220d Cabriolet: R920 184

Mercedes-Benz E300 Cabriolet: R960 858

Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet 4Matic: R1 142 936