Pricing! New Hyundai Elantra finally headed to SA…

The sixth-generation Hyundai Elantra was revealed in Los Angeles way back in 2015 and now – finally – appears to be on its way to the South African market.

The fresh local range will comprise four derivatives at launch, up from the dwindling outgoing line-up’s two variants. Interestingly, pricing for the base model will start some R20 000 lower than before, with the 1,6 Executive now coming in at R299 900.

This model (as well as an automatic version, for R314 900) employs a 1,6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that seems to have been carried over from the previous generation, although a tweak here and there (likely in the interests of fuel economy and emissions) sees its peak outputs fall slightly from 96 kW and 157 N.m to 93 kW and 155 N.m.

A 2,0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine worth 115 kW and 195 N.m is next in the range, mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission. Coupled with the posher Elite specification, this derivative will be priced at R349 900.

Perhaps the most interesting news, however, is the arrival of a new flagship in the form of the 1,6 Turbo Elite (R399 900), which uses the Korean automaker’s familiar turbocharged mill – with outputs of 150 kW and 265 N.m – married to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Hyundai claims a 7,7-second sprint from zero to 100 km/h for this range-topper.

Pricing:

Hyundai Elantra 1,6 Executive: R299 900

Hyundai Elantra 1,6 Executive auto: R314 900

Hyundai Elantra 2,0 Elite: R349 900

Hyundai Elantra 1,6 Turbo Elite: R399 900