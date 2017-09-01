Pricing! New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport arrives in SA…

The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has finally arrived in South Africa, with the local arm of the Japanese automaker offering buyers the choice of two derivatives.

The Pajero Sport, which was revealed on the global stage as long ago as August 2015, will compete locally with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest.

Both variants in the Pajero Sport line-up employ the brand’s 2,4-litre turbodiesel engine (as used in the Triton), churning out 133 kW at 3 500 r/min and 430 N.m at 2 500 r/min, with one sending power to two wheels and the other to all four corners. Both models also feature a new eight-speed automatic transmission (with the all-wheel-drive version furthermore gaining transfer gearing with low-range), complete with paddle-shifters.

The all-wheel-drive system (dubbed Super Select 4-II 4WD) now includes hill-descent control, a lockable rear differential and selectable off-road modes, including Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand and Rock. The body-on-frame Pajero Sport uses double wishbone coil springs with a stabiliser bar up front and multi-link suspension with stabiliser bar at the rear (with a ground clearance of 215 mm), and rides on 18-inch alloys as standard.

Inside, you’ll find leather seats (with the driver’s pew boasting electric adjustment), while the second row offers a 60:40 split with tumble, reclining and sliding functions, as well as a centre armrest and cupholders. The third row of seats folds flat into the floor.

Standard features of both models include rear park distance control (with a reversing camera), dual-zone automatic air conditioning (with rear air-vents), a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and an electro-chromatic rear-view mirror. Stability control, ABS with EBD, brake assist and six airbags are all also part of the package.

The new Pajero Sport is covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan (with 10 000 km intervals).

Pricing:

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2,4 D4 MIVEC: R569 995

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2,4 D4 MIVEC 4WD: R599 995