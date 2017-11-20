Pricing! New Opel Crossland X touches down in SA…

The new Opel Crossland X has arrived in South Africa, positioned below the Mokka X in the German automaker’s local crossover line-up.

The SA range comprises four front-wheel-drive, petrol-powered derivatives. The base model, priced at R265 000, is powered by a naturally aspirated 1,2-litre petrol engine worth 60 kW and 118 N.m. This model, Opel says, sips at 5,1 litres per 100 km.

The three remaining variants – offered in the Enjoy and Cosmo trim levels – each draw their urge from a 1,2-litre turbopetrol mill, worth 81 kW and 205 N.m. The flagship derivative (R360 000) is the only automatic in the line-up. Check back soon for more information on specifications of the local range.

The Crossland X, of course, will do battle with the likes of the Renault Captur and Mazda CX-3. It measures 4,21 metres in length, making it slightly shorter than the Mokka X. The larger Grandland X will follow in 2018, positioned at the summit of the crossover range.

The Spain-built Crossland X rides on the PF1 platform courtesy of Opel’s new owners, the PSA Group, and thus essentially borrows the Peugeot 2008’s underpinnings.

Opel says the front-wheel-drive newcomer has a “firm family focus”, with a large cabin and “high degrees of practicality and flexibility”. The rear seats, for instance, boast a sliding function allowing them to be moved up to 150 mm fore and aft.

Back in June, Opel announced that the Williams Hunt group had been appointed its official local distributor from January 2018.

Pricing:

Opel Crossland X: R265 000

Opel Crossland X Enjoy: R305 000

Opel Crossland X Cosmo: R 345 000

Opel Crossland X Cosmo (auto): R360 000