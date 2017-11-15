Pricing! The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has arrived in SA

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio (read our initial impressions here) has officially arrived in South Africa, with two variants making up the initial local range.

The high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio flagship, meanwhile, is scheduled to be launched locally in the third quarter of 2018.

For the basic models, power comes from a 2,0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine worth 206 kW and 400 N.m. This unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission (with column-mounted, aluminium paddle shifters as standard), directing drive to all four corners, and facilitates a claimed zero to 100 km/h time of 5,7 seconds (with a top speed of 230 km/h).

The Stelvio Super is priced from R810 000, while the limited-run First Edition comes in at R946 000. Both come with a three-year/100 000 km warranty and six-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

The Stelvio Super offers leather seats available in three colours (black, brown and red), optionally upgradeable to “luxury seats” upholstered in full-grain leather, along with an eight-speaker audio system (the First Edition features 10 speakers). An optional, 14-speaker Harman Kardon system is also available.

The Super version features 18-inch alloy wheels and can furthermore be ordered with the optional Luxury Pack, which includes seats with electrical adjustment and heating, as well as wood and aluminium inserts.

The First Edition features all the standard equipment of the Super, along with 20-inch alloys, full-grain leather upholstery, active cruise control, blind spot monitoring and an electric sunroof.